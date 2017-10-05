Funding for Derbyshire crime prevention projects

A funding pot is offering up to £25,000 to projects which enable crime prevention and support victims across the county.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa has launched his annual Community Action Grant large grant scheme, which supports organisations helping to meet his community safety goals with vital funding to enhance their projects.

Mr Dhindsa pledged to allocate £275,000 per year to local organisations which complement his ‘police and crime plan’ priorities, encourage partnership working, support victims as they recover from their experience and help people to turn their back on crime or dependency problems.

He said: “So many organisations across the county are making a difference to people’s lives, not only keeping our communities safe but also supporting people to turn their back on the social problems or health issues that are ruining their lives which has a positive impact on all our public services – not just policing.”

Mr Dhindsa pledged to allocate £275,000 per year to local organisations which complement his ‘police and crime plan’ priorities, encourage partnership working, support victims as they recover from their experience and help people to turn their back on crime or dependency problems.

He continued: “I urge organisations needing financial support to get in touch so we can help their crime prevention projects.”

For information, including deadlines for submissions, see www.derbyshire-pcc.gov.uk/communityactiongrant