Fundraising walkers step up in memory of baby Etta

Friends and family of a Matlock couple whose baby died of a rare heart condition are taking on a fundraising challenge for a children’s hospital.

A group of 15 will take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, July 22, in memory of Henrietta Mease.

Also known as Etta, she was born last October to Beth and Chris, who grew up in Matlock but now live in London.

Etta was diagnosed with heart disease soon after birth, later found to be Histiocytoid Cadiomyopathy – an extremely rare and ultimately terminal heart condition. She died at just over three months old.

Beth said: “Etta will always be our beautiful daughter and her short time on this earth touched many people.

“Using her memory to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she received such incredible care and who have given us continued support, is some comfort at this difficult time.”

The Three Peaks is the latest challenge friends and family have taken on for Etta’s Brighter Future Fund.

Beth added: “Her legacy will be to help other children overcome their own battles.

“Although we have gone through the most terrible of times that no parent should have to experience, we have been moved by the tremendous support that friends and family have offered.”

The group hope to complete the 24-mile course in under 12 hours, wearing orange fairy wings and tutus to symbolise Etta’s auburn hair and nickname – the little fairy.

To make a donation to their fundraising, visit http://bit.ly/2tu3LR5.