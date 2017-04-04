Gifted pair wows judges

Matlock singing duo Sweet Harmony have made it through to the regional finals of the UK’s only singing and dancing competition exclusively for teens and pre-teens.

Charlie and Immy Clark, aged 12 and 10, will now take part in a live regional head-to-head battle alongside the best talent in their area, performing in front of hundreds of audience members and a professional judging panel to win a place at the national grand final.

Chris Grayston, events coordinator for TeenStar, said: “We are looking to find an act that has something unique to offer, another Birdy​ or Luke Friend​ that can go all the way, with both the ability to deliver a strong live performance but also potential to become a professional recording artist or dance act.

“These shows are going to be so exciting to watch and judge. There is so much talent out there I’m sure we can find that star again.”

The competition is divided into age categories - late-teens (16-19)​, mid-teens (13-15) and a special category searching for the stars of tomorrow, the pre-teens.

The national singing and dancing competition aims to find the UK’s best teen and pre-teen singers, singer-songwriters, rappers, dancers and dance groups of all genres and styles.

Entrants who make it through to the grand final have the chance to win some huge prizes, such as recording an album, shooting a music video or scholarships to the Flawless Dance School.

For more information or tickets to the final visit www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk.