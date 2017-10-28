Great British Bake Off looking for next year’s contestants

The hit TV show is looking for the next generations of bakers who can rise to the occasion for the ninth series.

The final of The great British Bake Off, which now airs on Channel 4, is just days away but applications for next year have already opened.

A spokesman for Love Productions, said: “Are you brilliant with brioche? Or marvellous with meringue? Then why not put your baking skills to the test.

“We’re looking for a fresh batch of brilliant, amateur bakers to dough battle and enter the tent for the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off.”

The bakers will need to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their show-stoppers, signature bakes and technical challenges.

Only amateur bakers can apply and they must not have catering or baking qualifications from the past ten years.

Filming is expected to take place between April and July 2018, with the exact dates still to be confirmed.

To apply click here.