Hall Leys Park looks great all year round

“I bet this park looks great in the spring or when the sun is shining” I overheard one day-tripper say to the other as I jogged by on my usual lap of Hall Leys Park. I looked around at the wind-swept autumnal park and realised that it looked great anyway – it doesn’t need the sun in order to shine.

Yes, it’s true that summer is over – but there is still plenty to see in the park.

The place is alive with colour for example. An attempt to identify all the shades and hues of green, orange and brown would take you back to a school art class. Dogs wearing brightly coloured jackets and mini-sweaters; the hardiest children determined to continue to enjoy the swings with their red woollen hats pulled over their ears. Talking of dogs – they continue to do their usual lap of the park even if the wind is in their hair as well as their owners. The ducks are still floating around the pond – but now they are the stars of the show rather than the boats. Their voices are louder and their plumage is bolder as they take back ownership of the water.

The movement continues with an almost ballet-like display by the hundreds and hundreds of fallen leaves. Dried up, crunchy and brown, they act dead until the slightest breeze picks them up and sets them in motion, only to sleep again when the wind falls.

The river carries on flowing – albeit more dramatically now – and the flow is faster. Then, if you spend some time looking at the water you notice things – buildings, trees, spaces on the opposite bank that you hadn’t seen before – hadn’t been able to see when the trees were in full leaf.

Finally, as I slow to a stop, run completed, I see just what makes this place so special in the autumn – a little girl, maybe three years old, splashing in a puddle in her wellies, whilst her sister plonks her hands flat down in the mud – fascinated by the wet earth and slime covering her palms.

If the park in autumn isn’t too cold or unwelcoming for two little girls on an adventure, or a pack of dogs going for their constitutional, then surely the park isn’t off limits for any of us, no matter what the weather is like.