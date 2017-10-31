Halloween recipe: Make the most of leftover pumpkin with savoury muffins

Put the rest of your pumpkin to good use and try these wonderfully moist savoury muffins with earthy sweetness.

Pumpkin, cheese and chorizo muffins

(Makes 12 muffins)

Ingredients:

Olive oil

600g pumpkin, skin and seeds removed

4 spring onions

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp mild chilli powder

6 large eggs

3 tbsp cottage cheese

250g self-raising flour

50g Gouda cheese

salt and pepper

50g cured meat of choice (serrano ham, chorizo regio, chorizo pamplona)

2 tsp sunflower seeds

1 tsp poppy seeds

1 tsp pumpkin seeds, bought (not from carved pumpkin)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases or make your own by cutting 15cm squares out of greaseproof paper.

Lightly wipe each one with a piece of oiled kitchen paper, or alternatively use an oil spray.

Coarsely grate the pumpkin into a bowl.

If it seems a little wet once prepared, simply give it a good squeeze before using. You could use a food processor for convenience with the grater attachment.

Trim the spring onions and finely slice, add to the bowl. Sprinkle the spices into the bowl along with the eggs, cottage cheese and flour.

Grate the Gouda and add most to the bowl, reserving some for the topping. Season with salt and pepper.

Finely slice the cured meat into pieces and add to the bowl. Mix until all evenly combined.

Divide the mixture between the 12 cases and sprinkle the seeds and remaining Gouda cheese over the tops. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes or until golden and set.

These are best served warm, five minutes after taking out of the oven.

The ones you don’t eat should be left to cool on a wire rack and can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a couple of days.