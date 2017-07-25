Handbag stolen in Bakewell as man helped wife into car

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging people to take good care of their belongings after a handbag theft in Bakewell.

Between 1pm and 1.52pm on Monday, July 17, a bag was stolen from the open boot of a car while a man helped his wife get into the vehicle on Granby Road.

PCSO Anthony Boswell said: "Monday, July 17 was market day in Bakewell and the area was busy. If you were among the crowd and witnessed the theft, or saw anything suspicious, please get in touch and help us identify those responsible.

"We are also keen to ensure that people keep an eye on their valuable possessions at all times, particularly in crowded places where thieves can blend in and are more difficult to trace."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PCSO Boswell on 101, quoting reference number 17000304467, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.