Hope Valley Miss World entrant prepares Strictly style dance

Calver’s own Miss England has flown to China in the hope that her ballroom dance skills will help her to land the Miss World Crown.

Stephanie Hill, 22, jetted out to the beach resort of Sanya on Wednesday, October 18, to begin the month-long competition involving 120 contestants from all over the world.

Before departing, she revealed that she will be drawing on her dance background to dazzle the judges.

She said: “I was fascinated to find that ballroom dancing actually originates from Medieval England, and with the success of Strictly I thought it would be the ideal thing to represent my country.”

The dances of the world section of the competition has been reinstated for 2017 due to popular demand after being dropped from last year’s event in the United States.

It could be a stroke of luck for Stephanie, a former Miss Chesterfield, who said: “I met my dance partner Dan after joining the Sheffield University Latin and Ballroom Society.

“We have danced together for a year now, and will be returning to the varsity dancesport circuit the weekend after I return from China for our first competition of the season in Manchester.”

November will be a big month in her life, whatever the outcome of Miss World.

Two days after her expected return, she will receive her first class honours degree in radiotherapy and oncology.

The beauty pageant winner will be named on November 18, with a top prize of $100,000.

For more details, visit www.missworld.com.