Hope Valley school smashes charity target in support of Thomas Theyer Foundation

Pupils and staff at a Hope Valley primary school have raised £3,896 for the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

Grindleford Primary School organised a range of fundraising events throughout the year - smashing their original target of £1,000.

The cheque was presented by Heidi Cooper. Photos: Anne Shelley.

The Thomas Theyer Foundation has been set up by Alan, Chris and Aimee Theyer in memory of 18-year-old Thomas, a Buxton Athletics Club member from Chapel-en-le-Frith, who died suddenly in July 2013.

The foundation is raising funds to build residential lodges for children and young people with additional needs at the Whitehall Outdoor Education Centre, near Buxton, to provide outdoor activities during respite breaks.

A member of the school council said: “We wanted to support this charity as it’s a really local one and our headteacher used to teach Thomas when he was at primary school. It’s been great fun to raise the money as we’ve been able to do lots of whacky things such as selling popcorn, ice cream and hot chocolate, sitting in a jelly bath for a whole day, dying hair bright pink, a sponsored swim and a brilliant auction.”

Visit www.thomastheyerfoundation.org.uk.