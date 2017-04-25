Housbuilder pledge for better quality

A housing developer which has been slammed in the press for substandard work and is building 86 houses on land just south of Matlock’s Quarry Lane has introduced a quality control guarantee.

The guarantee comes after the Mercury reported how one homeowner had paid £324,995 for his new Harron home only to find ‘a large hole where the bathroom window should be’ and gaping holes in its brickwork.

A Matlock man came forward with his concerns after reading a report in the Guardian about the Hazelmoor Fold development in West Yorkshire.

David Wildgoose, who lives nearby to the new Matlock development, said: “Councils and planners need to be aware of this and make sure that if developers are granted planning permission they are building to the standard that is required,

“I don’t want Matlock to be associated with sub-standard housing.”

A spokesperson for Harron Homes said: “In light of the recent media claims about a dip in quality across the housebuilding industry, we are introducing a series of procedures to enable us to deliver the standard of new homes that our valued purchasers deserve.

“We have recently undergone a stringent review of our customer service procedures and introduced a quality control guarantee process which will see every home being inspected at each key stage of the build.

The guarantee will include:

- A quality control book for each property, containing more than 440 individual key inspection points monitored and checked for compliance by the management team

- A new team of customer relation managers who will personally check every property and carry out an additional 80-point check list before the purchaser is invited to inspect their new home

- A set of procedures that will see the customer communicated with at six separate intervals after completion

To read more about plans for Matlock’s Quarry Lane visit https://planning.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/online-applications and search for Quarry Lane.