Inquest is opened into the death of Derbyshire man found dead in woods

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who was found dead in woods earlier in the month.

A Derbyshire coroner’s court heard on Friday, November 17, how Timothy Alan Hardy, 48, was found by a member of the public in trees at Cotmanhay Woods, off Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston, on the afternoon of Monday, November 6.

Police said at the time that they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances behind the death.

Officers closed off the area and stopped access to the woods for several hours as they launched an investigation.

Mr Hardy, of Castleton Avenue, Ilkeston, was a civil engineer originally born in Nottingham.

His disappearance was reported to police earlier in the day.

Mr Hardy’s inquest was formally opened by Louise Pinder at Derby and Derbyshire Coroner’s Court on Friday, November 17, then adjourned to a future date.

Ms Pinder said, during the inquest. that a post mortem had taken place but the cause of death remained undetermined until a toxicology test and further investigation of Mr Hardy’s medical past had taken place.