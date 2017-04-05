Jacob rising to a big challenge to help hospice

Big-hearted Jacob Holmes is hitting the heights in aid of a hospice which cared for his gran in the last days of her life.

The 11-year-old will be climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, a total of 10,000 ft and 27 miles.

Jacob , of Amber Crescent, Walton, is in training for the Three Peaks Challenge which he will tackle with his dad, Tim, in June.

Two years ago, his gran Patricia Newby, 61, was diagnosed with lung and liver cancer and spent her final days in Ashgate Hospice.

On his JustGiving page, Jacob said: “”I will be thinking of my Nana as I rise to my challenge, please help me towards my goal, every penny counts so please dig deep.

“I want to raise money for my local hospice because they rely on fundraisers to help run this amazing place. I have seen first hand what they do to help patients and families at a time when people need it most.”

His mum Chrissie said: “I am so proud of him.”

Jacob, a pupil at Brookfield School and a member of 2nd Brampton Scouts, and his dad, a Chesterfield businessman, have prepared for the challenge by climbs in the Peak District.

To sponsor Jacob, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jacob-Holmes or textjekb88 with your donation amount to 70075.