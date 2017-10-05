Land Rover stolen from Matlock property

A blue Land Rover Defender has been stolen from the Darley Bridge area of Matlock.

The car - registration W77 DOD - was taken last night (Wednesday, October 4 to Thursday, October 5).

Police are appealing for any sightings of the vehicle to be reported to them and for residents to contact them if they have any information.

They added that they know thieves are actively targeting Land Rovers in Derbyshire and say owners should keep them secure and report anything suspicious via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.