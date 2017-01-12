The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 12 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Callum Thomas Thorpe, 25, of Barrow Street, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person and failed to stop and give details. Fined £420 and must pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £175.

Connor George Woodford, 19, of Model Village, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to neglecting or refusing to stop a vehicle when directed to do so by a police constable. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £80. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120. Disqualified from driving for two years. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Dean Kevin Drabble, 33, of Parke Road, Tideswell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for one year with a 12 week curfew and 100 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender at court having been released on bail. Fined £200.

Sherridan Louise Jones, 26, of Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tara Jane Hicks, 39, of Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without consideration for others. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop and give details. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and having not given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Lynne Alice Ferguson, 33, of Kestrel Road, Grassmoor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £285 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Other

Sian Hall, 25, of Poppyfields, Marehay, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Pizza King. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael John Weldon, 26, of Fir Tree Avenue, Stretton. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of sherry valued at £14 belonging to Asda. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Gareth Lee Lovejoy, 37, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to report to the relevant officer. Fined £40.

Steven Slezak, 42, of Holme Close, Holloway, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to damaging a phone. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Christopher John Stevenson, 38, of Spring Wood Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing cheese. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £7.47 compensation.

Lindsey Anne McMillan, 37, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a community order of stealing DVDs belonging to Asda Living. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Ghost sets, four make-up brushes and four Yankee candles valued at £237.96 belonging to Boots. Must pay £500 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Jimmy Choo sets and two Soap and Glory items valued at £132 belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three Armani Fragrances and two Paco Rabanne sets valued at £288 belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Armani Fragrances, a Gucci set, a Cool Water set, Polo selection set and three Yankee candles belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing an Armani set and three Yankee candles valued at £121.97 belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three Armani sets and a Yankee Candle set valued at £213. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Jose Beverley Turton, 59, of Highfield Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing pyjamas belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Leon Simon Morris, 24, of St Augustine’s Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £100 compensation.

Tyrone Carl Walker, 24, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Indicated a guilty plea to using or threatening violence. Admitted committing a further offence during a suspended sentence order for an offence of assault by beating. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Conviction of an offence while a community order is in force for the offences of threatening behaviour, theft and failing to surrender. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of using threatening behaviour, stealing a crate of Fosters lager valued at £13 belonging to Tesco Extra and failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 50 weeks. Must pay £450 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

David John Weaver, 55, of Castleton Grove, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rafal Wojda, 42, of Smedley Avenue, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Matthew Moore, 33, of Stonelow Road, Dronfield. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Restraining order until January 3, 2019. Pleaded guilty to damaging a clock, a door and a glass. No separate penalty. Must pay £350 compensation.

Drugs

William Peel Hudson, 71, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to producing cannabis. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis and using electricity without authority. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months with a six-month curfew. Must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.