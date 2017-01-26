The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 26 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Liam Dominic Knight, 52, of Rangewood Road, South Normanton. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £1,000 compensation.

Craig Shaun Anthony Ball, 36, of Piper Avenue, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty. Convicted of an offence while a community order was in force for the offences of possessing cannabis and failing to provide a breath specimen. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of possessing cannabis and failing to provide a breath specimen having driven a vehicle which were subject to the community order. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 35 days. Restraining order to last until January 15, 2019.

Corey Holmes, 22, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until January 16, 2018, with a COVAID programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to six days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

David John Smith, 31, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to racially aggravated assault. Indicated a guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until January 16, 2019. Must pay £150 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Martin James Powell, 35, of Devon Drive, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Mark Christopher Thomson, 37, of Salcombe Court, Newbold, Chesterfield. Non-payment of fine of £5,790. Committed to custody for 14 days further suspended. To pay £5,790 by paying £100 on or before January 16, and then £20 every 14 days with the first payment on January 30.

Mark Wade King, 25, of Gladstone Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging two windows. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police Volkswagen Crafter vehicle by urinating. Pleaded guilty to assault. Community order to last until January 15, 2017, with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £700 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee John George Davies, 25, of Sycamore Road, Hollingwood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to having a knife in public. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Maurice Ralph Flaherty, 54, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton. Indicated a guilty plea to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing a further offence during a suspended sentence order for an offence of harassment. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of harassment which was subject to the suspended sentence. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Kirsty Jessica Martin, 29, of Willows Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting Income Support entitlement in that she held capital above the permitted limits. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £85 and must pay a £15 victim surcharge.

David Lee Waddington, 24, of Eyre Street East, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to attempting to damage a vehicle. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police constable. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Amila Y’Mech, 66, of New Street, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment. Community order to last until January 16, 2018, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until January 16, 2018. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £350 costs.

Brandon Khan, 18, of Hurst Rise, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to damaging property valued at £1,017. Community order to last until January 16, 2018, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Lana Denman, 25, of Bulling Lane, Crich, Matlock. Proved in absence that the defendant used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £180. Disqualified from driving for six months. Proved in absence that the defendant used a vehicle without insurance again. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that the defendant drove a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacob Oliver Hartley, 23, of Lime Tree Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Craig Needham, 35, of Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused and failed to stop and give details. Fined £333 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Paul Darren Lee Cotton, 38, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated and having not given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop after the accident. Fined £153 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Kyle Riley, 20, of Netherfield Close, Matlock. Proved in absence that he drove without due care and attention. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Proved in absence that he used a small passenger vehicle adapted to carry no more than eight passengers in addition to the driver when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre to the rear nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty.

James William Ryan, 22, of John Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Daniel Lee Clark, 27, of Shaw Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Theft

Shaun Donald Nicholson, 47, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing toothbrushes and fragrances. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.