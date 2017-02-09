The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results are listed below as published in the February 9 edition of the Derbyshire Times.

Other

Paul Simon Hodgson, 21, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Found guilty of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods namely a petrol strimmer, petrol lawn mower, a Sat Nav and petrol can knowing the goods to be stolen goods. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for assault, fraud and two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of assaulting a constable, fraud, stealing two vehicles and failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Stephen James Donaldson, 30, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.4grammes of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to a further count of driving without insurance. Fined £120. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Kohut, 22, of Elizabeth Meads, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Lindsay Jane Wagstaff, 35, of High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to four counts of committing fraud by making a false representation, namely identifying herself as someone else, intending to make a gain, namely taking money for caravan bookings without repaying it. Must pay £475, £50, £50 and £140 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Fined £100. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by taking a holiday booking intending to make a gain of £690. Must pay £690 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing four Airwick candles and one set of Simple Wipes valued at £16.47 belonging to the Co-operative, at Littlemoor, Newbold, Chesterfield. Community order to last until July 30, 2018, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jamie Philip Alvey, 34, of Danesby Crescent, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to being present at an address and contacted someone which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Indicated a guilty plea to using a third party to contact someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for four weeks. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jordan Tony William Heslop, 23, of Lime Avenue, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a till valued at £50 belonging to Star Pizza. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Resolve Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Ben Wayde Griffin, 23, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision after release from imprisonment. Indicated a guilty plea to damaging a window. Must pay £115 compensation. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order. Dealt with for the original four thefts which were subject to the suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for 22 weeks.

Assault

Andrew Stevens, 34, of Norbury Close, Chesterfield. Convicted of assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for an offence of using threatening behaviour. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of using threatening behaviour which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for 22 weeks. Given a two-year restraining order.

Theft

Gareth Wall, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing detergent, air fresheners and chocolate. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat, coffee and a pastry. Must pay £49.60 compensation. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of four thefts and an attempted theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing a Playstation 4 controller, attempting to steal headphones and aftershave, stealing various items including cheese and laundry tabs, stealing coffee and cider, stealing a TV and other items. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Tony Mantle, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Admits failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by not making himself available for the installation of curfew monitoring equipment. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing two steaks belonging to Tesco Express which was subject to the original community order. Dealt with for the original offence of failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Indicated a guilty plea to making off without paying for food and drink. Must pay £14.95 compensation. Community order imposed and to last until October 30, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 16 days.

James Anthony Cocking, 22 of Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bag of food shopping. Pleaded guilty to taking an electric pedal cycle without the consent of the owner. Fined £80 and must pay £900 compensation. Community order to last until January 30, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to ten days.

Motoring

Lee Nigel Shipman, 30, of Main Street, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to three charges of driving a vehicle while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for two years. Pleaded guilty to three counts of using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Admitted committing a further offence while he was subject to a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner which was driven dangerously and as a result damage was caused to another two vehicles. Committed to prison for 37 weeks.

Jacob Anthony Bates. 21, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Isaac John Brown, 18, of Langer Lane, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joan Hellaby, 72, of Mill Lane, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified from holding a licence. Fined £279 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.