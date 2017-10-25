The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 26 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Mark Hill, 37, of Princess Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing items belonging to Londis. Must pay £21.93 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing items belonging to Asda. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Asda. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing alcohol belonging to Asda, which was subject to the conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Nicola Louise McBrearty, 36, of High Street, Codnor. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Jack Fultons. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay £2.50 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £220 costs.

Other

Pelham Kyle Oates, 30, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Committed to prison for nine days concurrent with an existing sentence of imprisonment. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing six tablets of Tramadol. No separate penalty.

James Sperry, 68, of High Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Andrew Wood, 37, of Ashcroft Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify Chesterfield Borough Council of a change affecting entitlement to housing benefit namely that he was working. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change affecting entitlement to Employment Support allowance namely that he was working. Community order to last until October 16, 2018, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Christine May Dolan, 71, of Churchside, Hasland, Chesterfield. Found guilty of harassment by making derogatory gestures, comments and a false report to police and by attempting to follow the victim. Fined £100 and must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £520 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge imposed for criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of destroying trees, bushes and shrubs valued at £4,300. Community order to last until July 16, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 16, 2019.

Anthony Wallace, 68, of Devonshire Close, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify Chesterfield Borough Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit after he had received an occupational pension. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Luke Haughton, 26, of Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a front door and a rear door. No separate penalty. Must pay £40 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Restraining order to last until October 17, 2020.

Gavin William Woolley, 40, of Brooks Road, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to harassment by repeatedly sending texts. Community order to last until April 17, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours’ unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until October 17, 2019.

Matthew Lee Crofts, 26, of Hill Grove, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Order to continue. Suspended sentence order varied to 28 days of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to eight days.

Philip Turner, 49, of Occupation Road, New Houghton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue. Order varied to include a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 18 days. Must pay £60 costs.

Benjamin Michael Wain, 25, of Woodview Close, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Order to continue. Suspended sentence order for the offence of breaching a restraining order varied to eight weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 16 days. Must pay £60 costs.

Caroline Louise Berry, 34, North View Street, Bolsover. Non-payment of a fine of £403.94 imposed on August 14, 2013. Committed to custody for 28 days further suspended. To pay £393.94 at £10 every fortnight with the first payment to have been due by October 20, 2017. Non-payment of a fine of £1,112.80 imposed on August 10, 2015. Further time to pay ordered to pay £10 regularly from April 1, 2018.

John Donald Tomlinson, 49, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Non-payment of a £220 fine imposed on March 25, 2011. Ordered to pay £20 immediately then £20 per fortnight from November 1, 2017. Non-payment of an £80.97 fine imposed on March 8. 2005. Further time to pay ordered. Suspended committal ordered on March 22, 2011, cancelled. Culpable neglect found but no term of imprisonment imposed in default. Suspended committal discharged. Ordered to pay £20 immediately then £20 per fortnight from November 1, 2017.

Nicola Louise McBrearty, 36, of High Street, Codnor, Ripley. Non-payment of fine of £1,572 imposed on March 13, 2017. The sum of £1,080 remitted from fine because of a lack of financial details. Court determined surcharge when fined would have been £60 and remitted £72. Total amount remitted £1,152. £1,152 to be written off.

Assault

Charles Austin Bradley, 49, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable. Fined £80 and must pay £120 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty.

Domenico Contartese, 57, of Clowne Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Grant Howstan, 21, of The Parkway, Darley Dale. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until October 17, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work. Restraining order to last until October 17, 2020.

Motoring

Chloe Upton, 26, of Franklin Avenue, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Drugs

Darren Snowdon, 33, of St Augustine’s Mount, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 2.13grammes of MMB-FUBINACA, a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for one year. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Sharon Amanda Warren, 44, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of possessing 5.17grammes of amphetamine, possessing 3.7grammes of cannabis, and possessing 22.18grammes of hydroxy-n-butyric acid. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for nine months.