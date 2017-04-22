Leading poet Helen Mort goes back to her roots

Nationally acclaimed and Derbyshire-based poet Helen Mort will headline a night of verse and song.

She will be performing at St Leonards Church, Spital, Chesterfield, on Friday, April 28, at 7.30pm.

Support comes from Derbyshire singer Hazel Murray.

Helen has been the Derbyshire Poet Laureate, poet in residence at Chesterfield FC and at Wordworth’s residence.

She is a regular contributor to Radio 3 and 4 and is in the process of writing her first novel.

A former pupil of Hady Primary School in Chesterfield and Hasland Community School, Helen won the Fenton Aledburgh Prize with her first collection of poetry, Division Street.

Tickets £10 (waged), £7 (unwaged). Call 01246 220741 or email: spitalarts@gmail.com