A man slapped his wife after she had unwittingly kneed him in the back as they were both sleeping in bed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 14, how Gavin Woolley, 39, of New Scott Street, Whaley Thorns, lashed out after he was woken by his wife and left her with a bleeding nose.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They have been married since 2012 but it’s been a rocky relationship and it’s alleged the defendant is always volatile and he has got worse over the years and he has been violent to her.

“On August 22 the complainant was in bed with the defendant and she woke in the middle of the night kneeing him in the back and he spun round and slapped her in the face.”

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant was half-asleep at the time and there had not been an argument and she went downstairs where police found her with a bleeding nose.

Woolley told police he had been woken up by the complainant and the incident had happened while there were two children in the house.

The victim, according to Mrs Haslam, said she did not want a restraining order to be imposed on her husband.

Woolley pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on August 22.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on October 5.

Woolley was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not contact his wife.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story A man slapped his wife after she kneed him in the back in bed Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...