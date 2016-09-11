A successful start to lamb sale season

Bagshaws has reported a resounding success for the first substantial sale of store lambs at Bakewell on September 1, with a total clearance effected and a superb overall average of £64.36. With 7,105 lambs catalogued, buyers attended from all directions with a strong Welsh contingent present, many of whom arrived on Wednesday night to enjoy the pre-sale gathering.

The selection of lambs on offer was a real credit to the Bakewell vendors, with superb runs of well-matched fresh lambs suitable for a variety of further farming systems. Trade was outstanding from the off and was maintained right through the sale with some of the highest prices achieved with the last pens of the day.

This permitted the sale to proceed at a good pace and many lorries were loaded and on their way by early afternoon.

Top price of the day was £84 for a pen of Suffolk x store lambs, with Suffolk ewe lambs reaching £82.

