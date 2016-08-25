Anthony Gell School continues trend of excellent GCSE achievement

There was plenty to celebrate as year 11 pupils at Anthony Gell School collected their GCSE results.

Physics and chemistry led the way, with over 60 per cent of the students who sat these exams getting an A or A*.

GCSE pupils from Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth collect their results.

The ‘progress 8’ figure for Anthony Gell School is expected to be 0.23. This means students have, on average, achieved around a quarter of a grade higher in their GCSEs compared to their contemporaries.

The number of top grades achieved by students in key subjects was also very impressive, with 76 per cent and 67 per cent achieving an A*- C grade in mathematics and English respectively. Almost half of all year 11 students achieved more than the nationally-expected level of progress in these two subjects.

Many students achieved fabulous individual results. Several of Anthony Gell’s year 11 were celebrating a set of GCSE results which included five or more A*s.

Other students who, following their Key Stage 2 results were expected to get GCSE grades below C, had beaming smiles as they opened their envelopes to reveal a string of C and B grades.

Headteacher Malcolm Kelly said: “I’m very pleased that these results carry on the trend of excellent achievement by the students of Anthony Gell School.

“The staff are incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our students and we look forward to seeing many of these year 11 students enrolling in our equally successful sixth form. “We all work very hard for days such as these and we are so well supported by parents that the pleasure of the results are shared by many.”

The impressive GCSE results mean that there is an increase in the number of applicants for Anthony Gell’s sixth form.