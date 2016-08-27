Baslow GP practice rated outstanding by care watchdog

A Baslow medical practice has received an exemplary bill of health after inspectors gave it the highest possible rating for its services to patients.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found the quality of care provided by Baslow Health Centre, on Church Lane, to be outstanding following an inspection in June 2016.

Inspectors found the practice was providing a safe, effective and well-led service that meets the needs of the population it serves.

Janet Williamson, deputy chief inspector for the CQC’s central region, said: “It is clear Baslow Health Centre is providing a caring and responsive service which is a real asset to the people living in this part of Derbyshire.

“We found patients were treated with dignity and respect and feedback from patients was consistently positive.”

The inspection report highlights a number of areas of outstanding practice, centred on the individual needs of patients and displaying a high level of compassion and respect.

This was evident in the results of a national GP patient survey, comment cards, and from meetings with patients.

There was particular praise given to a service that supported patients with terminal illnesses to remain in their own homes, which has evolved into an independent charity and was available to all practices across the CCG area.

Inspectors also noted how the internal staffing and leadership cultures encouraged positive skills development, and how data was used to drive improved outcomes.

Janet added: “The practice is committed to providing high quality care and all of the hard work pays off.”

To read the full report, visit http://bit.ly/2b2zTrH.