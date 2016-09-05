Big switch on for Matlock Bath illuminations

The grand switch on of Matlock Bath illuminations has been announced.

Judging of the famous illuminated boats will also take place on the opening night, Saturday, September 10 at 7pm with live entertainment from singing sensation Max Restaino in the Derwent Gardens.

Chairman of the District of the Derbyshire Dales Councillor Tom Donnelly, who will push the button to bring the new season to life, said: “Last year’s Illuminations attracted well over 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath, with around 50,000 paying visitors.

“The great thing about the Illuminations is they bring in visitors from far and wide, boosting the local economy, but the District Council works hard to ensure the event costs Derbyshire Dales Council Tax payers absolutely nothing. We’re hoping visitor numbers are high again for the 2016 season of a fabulous traditional festival.”

The Illuminations will run every weekend until Saturday 29 October, fireworks will start from Saturday from 17 September. Sundays will feature special family oriented themed nights and performances by brass bands in the Derwent Gardens bandstand.

The unique parade of illuminated boats takes place at 8pm on opening night and happens twice on fireworks Saturdays at 7.45pm and 9.15pm. The parade is scheduled for 7.45pm on September Sundays and slightly earlier – 7.30pm – on Sundays in October.

For more information and to book advanced tickets visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk entry can be done on the night.

