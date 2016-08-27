Burglar absconds from Derbyshire prison

A man has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.

Danny Anderson was serving three years for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and battery after being convicted in August last year.

Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts, after he left Sudbury open prison on Saturday August 20.

The 40-year-old is of mixed race, about 5ft 10ins tall, of average build, with brown eyes and short black shaved hair. He has a bulldog tattoo on his left arm and a brick-effect heart tattoo on his right. He speaks with a Birmingham accent and has links to the city.

Anderson also goes by the names Daniel Rodgers, Daniel Kelly and Danny Melding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 339 of August 20.