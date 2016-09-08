Burglars alert to Peak District householders

Residents living in Bakewell and surrounding villages are being urged to protect their property from thieves following burglaries in the area.

Raiders have been targeting properties in Taddington, Monyash, Ashford-in-the-Water and Hathersage, some breaking into homes through insecure windows or doors.

They have made off with valuables including cash, wallets and handbags.

Sergeant Andy Wordsworth, who oversees Safer Neighbourhood policing across the Derbyshire Dales, said: “Residents are our eyes and ears in the community so we are asking residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or vehicles to us.

“There are many simple steps that can be taken to protect your property, such as ensuring that windows and doors are properly locked when leaving or going to bed, and keeping house and vehicle keys out of the lock and out of view.”

Other advice for boosting your home security includes:

l Ensure your property is fitted with locking windows and substantial locks on doors as this will deter criminals;

l Fit a burglar alarm and if you already have one, use it at all opportunities;

l Mark your property with kit such as SmartWater and get bikes security marked, too;

l Register valuables for free on the secure website immobilise.com, which helps police reunite recovered stolen items with their owners;

l Be vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately to the police on 999 if a crime is in progress, 101 in a non-emergency or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

To speak to the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team call 101, or send them a message online using the Contact Us section of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us