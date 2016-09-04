Collection to be showcased at museum event

Crich Tramway Village – home of the National Tramway Museum – will hold a special tram day event on September 10,

This year it will focus on changes within the nationally designated collection of vehicles that the museum hold.

One of the museum’s rarely seen works vehicles – Porto Works Car 65 – which was built in 1933 by the Public Transport Company of Porto in Portugal, will be moved from the offsite store, and displayed at the museum for the event.

Curator at Crich Tramway Village Laura Waters, said: “Works car 65 was originally used to transport coal, and when Porto were looking to dispose of some of their vehicles in 2005, we thought it would make a useful works vehicle for our own maintenance at the museum. However, since its acquisition we have also been able to acquire our Croydon Tramlink KLV, which offered much more flexibility for maintenance at the museum, and so 65 has been in store since acquired.

“When reviewing some of the collection recently, we felt that vehicle would find a more active future with another museum, and our society members recently agreed to transfer the vehicle to Beamish the Living History Museum of the North, where they intend to commission it as a works vehicle once again.”

The tramcar will make its first appearance at the event, where it will be displayed alongside sister cars from Porto, Horse Tram no. 9 and Electric Tram no. 273, prior to being transferred to Beamish, The Living Museum of the North.

“Our collection here at the museum continues to grow and change, which is an exciting and challenging prospect for everyone involved. It never ceases to amaze me how rich and fascinating the history of tramways is, and that each time we add something to the collection, we get to share that with our visitors.”

Crich Tramway Village will be open daily from 10 am to 5.30pm until October 30. For more: www.tramway.co.uk.