COLUMN: How you can support Air Ambulance Week

Air Ambulance Week is now only a few weeks away and everyone here at the local air ambulance is very excited about hitting the streets with our yellow crosses. Make sure you stop and say hello if you see us out and about during September raising money by handing out our yellow cross pin badges in exchange for donations. We’ve had a fantastic response to our plea for volunteers in Derbyshire but we’re still in need of more people to come forward in the Belper area. If you visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/give you can see a list of all the times and places that are still available. It’s really easy to sign up online. This year we will be selling some limited edition upmarket versions of the pin badges on Ebay during September. The link is here – http://stores.ebay.co.uk/The-Air-Ambulance-Service. We’re hoping to beat the amount we raised last year from Air Ambulance Week which generated more than £25,000. Of course Air Ambulance Week is about raising the money the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance needs to keep us flying but it’s also about spreading the word about what we do.

Air Ambulance Week starts on September 17 and runs until September 25. We’ve made a special video this year to tell you what it’s all about. Make sure you click on this link to take a look https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/give-an-hour. If you want to get involved as a volunteer during Air Ambulance Week 2016 you can also call 08454 130999 or email enquiries@theairambulanceservice.org.uk.