Community venue receives £73,000 lottery cash boost

A community venue in Rowsley is to be refurbished following a huge windfall of more than £73,000.

Work will be carried out over the next three years to improve the facilities at Rowsley Village Hall, on School Lane.

The hall has been awarded a total of £73,634 from the Big Lottery Fund - which gives grants to organisations across the country for good causes.

It will be refurbished and reconfigured to provide new activities - including events for young families, limited mobility fitness classes, weekend events and coffee mornings.

Victoria Friend, chairman of the management committee at the hall, who completed the application with hall secretary, Claire Mead, said: “We were absolutely ecstatic when we found out our application had been successful.

“It was a very long process over 18 months including a preliminary stage and a more detailed stage.

“The hall is very successful. It is very well used but in order to update the building and replace the heating we needed the funding.

“We are trying to promote fitness within the community and combat loneliness by bringing people together.

“I would also like to thank the Derbyshire Dales Council for Voluntary Services for their great advice.”

