Couple celebrate In Bloom award

Matlock in Bloom has given an award and a gardening voucher to Ron and Barbara Pugh for their garden which is overflowing with flowers and vegetables.

The garden adds a splash of colour to the approach into Matlock via Bakewell Road.

They are pictured with Matlock in Bloom members Elaine Lovell and Barbara Marriott. For more visit: www.matlock.gov.uk.

