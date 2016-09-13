Derbyshire’s best singer is dancing for joy

A musical theatre teacher has beaten off the cream of the county to be crowned Derbyshire’s best singer.

Georgii Bailey of Hollingwood won the title at the Proact Stadium in the contest run by Child Foundation.

She was up against 11 finalists in Friday’s showdown and won with the song I Know Where I’ve Been from Hairspray.

Georgina has won the opportunity to perform at a Chesterfield football game in front of 10,000 people, at a Sheffield Sharks basketball game to 13,000 people and a session in Positive impulse recording studio.

Georgii, pictured left with runner-up Jessica Nash and third-placed April Parker, runs her own musical theatre and singing company, teaches at Wallace Dance Academy and has played lead roles with Chesterfield Operatic Society.

She said: “I feel amazed that I’ve won Derbyshire’s Best Singer. I entered because I was losing confidence in myself and I was worried I was losing confidence in my performing.”

Georgii studied musical theatre at university in Newcastle and Hull and has just finished a PGCE with Derby University.