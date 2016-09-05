DERBYSHIRE’S BIGGEST? Can you beat Lily’s impressive flower

Little Lily Crabtree stands proudly by her magnificent sunflower.

The impressive flower stands at 14 feet, six inches tall.

Green fingered Lily, of Tor View Rise, Cromford, puts the sunflower’s giant size down to regular care and attention.

She has been watering the flower every day and feeds it every two weeks (with a little help from her dad Andy.)

As well as sunflowers Lily grows potatoes, peas, broad beans, french beans, tomatoes, cabbages and salad leaves.

Dad Andy said: “She’s always a big help, digging, planting, and even weeding. She really likes gardening. Her favourite job in the garden is watering and her favourite things to eat from the garden peas and baby broad beans.”

Have you managed to grow an impressive sunflower ro rival Lily’s?

