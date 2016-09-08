Drunken brother is fined after punching his sister

A stumbling drunken brother punched his sister in the mouth after she had been trying to help him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 7, how John Paul Beardsley, 23, of Vivian Street, Shuttlewood, had been found drunk and asleep on the sofa at home by his sister and his partner who had just returned to the property.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “His partner tried to wake him and get him upstairs but he came back down and was stumbling and he was very drunk.

“He shouted at his partner and his sister and his sister locked the front door and stood in front of it to stop him getting out and she tried to hold his arm to lead him.

“But the defendant got angry and he punched his sister in the mouth and she fell on the floor and her lip was bleeding and she was crying because she never thought her brother would hit her.”

Beardsley told police he had drunk five pints at a pub and then had more alcohol at home and he accepted he had punched his sister in the face.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on August 23.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “There is no one more ashamed than Mr Beardsley. He had a lot to drink and was woken and wasn’t aware of what was going on and couldn’t recall what he was doing.

“He is aware of his behaviour and it’s something he’s ashamed of and feels remorseful.”

Magistrates fined Beardsley £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

