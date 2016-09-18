Firefighters and police get call-out to blazing lorry

Firefighters extinguished a blazing lorry on Pleasley roundabout as police kept oncoming traffic safe.

The lorry’s rear axle set alight just before midnight, on Saturday evening, September 17, and emergency services received call-outs minutes later on Sunday, September 18.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The incident was reported to have happened at the junction of the A617 and Common Lane.

“An HGV’s rear axle was alight and firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and to cool the lorry down.”

Police also attended the incident to control traffic, according to the fire service.

Firefighters made the area safe within half-an-hour.