Firefighters battle a blazing field

Firefighters armed with a hose reel jet and water back-packs have extinguished a blazing field fire.

The fire erupted across a field - measuring 900metres by 600metres - near Back Lane, Pentrich, Ripley, about 1pm, on Sunday, September 18.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “There were small pockets of fire in the field and crews used a hose reel jet, beaters and water back-packs to extinguish the blaze.”

The area was made safe by about 2pm as the Alfreton firefighters damped the field down to ensure the fire would not re-ignite.