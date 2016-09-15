Former boyfriend assaulted his ex and damaged her wardrobe

A man who returned to his ex’s home to get his possessions smashed a wardrobe and assaulted his former partner.

Kelham Sylvester, 27, had visited his ex’s home on Askew Way, Chesterfield, to get his belongings when he ripped the door off a wardrobe and pushed his ex over, according to Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the hearing on Wednesday, September 14: “He went to the home to get his belongings from a wardrobe.

“When he went upstairs to a bedroom he was followed by the complainant.

“The defendant pulled the wardrobe door off its hinges and pushed it into a wall and made a hole in the wall.

“His ex was in the doorway and he pushed her by the throat and she fell back and onto the floor.

“They were both arguing and he had pushed her with both hands not intending to cause her harm but she did sustain pain and discomfort to her arms and she fell down and hurt her wrist.”

Sylvester told police he had been at the address and there had been an argument about his belongings and he accepted damaging the wardrobe and wall and accepted that he had pushed the complainant out of the way.

The defendant, of Alderton Drive, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to the assault and the criminal damage after the incident on August 27.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Sylvester had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and he is being supported by family and an auntie who is willing for him to reside at her address.

The court heard how Sylvester paid £300 compensation via his sister for the damage caused to the wardrobe and wall.

Magistrates sentenced Sylvester to a 12 month community order with a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an eight week curfew.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Former boyfriend assaulted his ex and damaged her wardrobe Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...