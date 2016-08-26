GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dog owners warned after sheep maimed

A warning goes out appealing to dog owners to keep their animals on leads near sheep after a spate of fatal attacks.

Three sheep have fallen victim to vicious attacks at Woodside Farm near Shipley and one attack at Rose End Meadows near Cromford, prompting Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to

One sheep received a deep wound after a dog tore its skin, while others have died in recent attacks.

In these latest attacks one sheep and two lambs have lost their lives and another lamb has been seriously injured but is recovering.

The Trust uses livestock on many of its nature reserves. The sheep graze not only the grass but also young shoots of shrubs such as hawthorn and blackthorn which helps to prevent scrub from taking over, allowing wild flowers and other wildlife to flourish.

Conservation Farming Officer Jonathan Preston said: “We would ask dog walkers to be careful around livestock. Nature reserves are also home to many vulnerable species including ground nesting birds and small mammals, and we ask dog owners to bear this in mind and keep their dog on a lead.”

If you see a dog out of control or come across injured livestock on a nature reserve, please contact your local police or Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on 01773 881188.

For more information on Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s nature reserves, visit www.derbyshirewildlifetrust.org.uk

