Help reunite lost children with their families at Matlock Bath Illuminations

Families visiting Matlock Bath Illuminations are being urged to take part in an initiative to help reunite lost children with their parents or carers.

In July, Derbyshire Police launched a new initiative aimed at helping find children quickly if they should get separated from their family or friends at large events.

Banners have been produced that will be displayed at prominent events across the county. Children can have their picture taken in front of them by their parent or carer.

If the child is separated this photo can then be shown to security or police so they will have a full description of the child and what they are wearing that day.

Throughout the illuminations, which start on Saturday, September 11, the banners will be available near to the ticket boot, at the Pavilion.

Safer Neighbourhood officer PC Gary Ferguson said: “This is a really simple idea that helps in searching for and finding children who have wandered off or have been separated from their families at busy events.

“We are pleased to be working with Derbyshire Dales District Council to bring the initiative to the illuminations this year.”