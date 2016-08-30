Hero Brit who tried to save Derbyshire backpacker in Australia dies from his injuries

A British man who was critically injured as he tried to save a Derbyshire backpacker during a knife attack in Australia has died.

Police confirmed today (Tuesday) that Thomas Jackson, 30, who went to the aid of 21-year-old Mia Ayliffe-Chung before her death, had also died as a result of his injuries.

Mia, from Wirksworth, was killed in the attack at the Shelley’s Backpackers accommodation in the Home Hill area of Queensland on August 23.

Frenchman Smail Ayad, 29, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of serious animal cruelty and 12 counts of serious assault.

Queensland Police has now confirmed it would be upgrading those charges as a result of Mr Jackson’s death.

