Hope Show promises to wow crowds

It’s Hope Show today!

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the much-loved event.

Visitors will enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of rural life thanks to a jam-packed schedule of attractions.

The event includes a variety of classes including sheepdogs, horses, cattle and poultry.

There will also be vintage cars, horticulture shows, craft displays and lots more.

Dating back to 1853, Hope Show raises money for societies and charities in the area.

Hope Show takes place at The Showground on Marsh Farm, Castleton.