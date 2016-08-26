Hope Valley College principal proud of ‘excellent’ GCSE results

Hope Valley College students have celebrated another year of GCSE success.

Seventy-five per cent of students gained an A*-C grade in both English and maths, up six per cent from the previous year.

A stunning 43 per cent of students gained at least three A/A* grades, also up six per cent from the previous year.

Principal David Willis said: “These are excellent results for which our students, their parents and staff should be rightly proud of.

“Set against a national picture that suggests a decline in GCSE grades and top grades in particular, our students’ achievements are simply stunning.

“We are particularly proud of the progress our students have made, regardless of their prior ability.

“Many students have worked exceptionally hard to achieve the challenging targets we gave them. Once again, Hope Valley College students will be highly sought after by a wide range of post-16 colleges and school sixth forms.”

In addition to the college’s overall success, there were a large number of exceptional individual performances. Twenty students achieved at least eight A/A* grades, including Ophelia Hornsey, who under the government’s new Progress 8 measure achieved the highest progress score in the school. Milo Dixon gained 11 A/A* grades and Emily Bannister achieved 13 A/A* GCSE grades and a grade B in AS English literature.