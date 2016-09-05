Injured walker rescued by Mountain Rescue Team

A mountain walker in the Peak District had to be rescued by a Mountain Rescue Team after injuring her knee.

The team were called out on Saturday, September 3, to assist the walker with a knee injury who could no longer walk.

She was located at the top of Williams Clough in Kinder Scout and stretchered back to the road before being taken to hospital.

