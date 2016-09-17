LAPTOP ADVICE: Feeling hot, hot, hot.

Computers generate heat. It’s a common problem.

The more you use them, the more heat they generate.

If that heat gets excessive, you can damage your computer.

In this blog I will break down the ins and outs of overheating computers.

Heat is not your computer’s friend. Computers are designed to move heat away from the delicate electronic innards of the device. The CPU (processor) and graphics card produce much more heat when running demanding applications. If your computer’s cooling system isn’t performing as it should, an excess of heat could physically damage its components.

How do I know?

Typically, you shouldn’t have to worry about your computer overheating. But if you have any of the following symptoms (especially if your computer is older than a year) your computer could be overheating...

• Becomes unstable or shuts down

• Freezes or gets BSOD (Blue Screen of Death)

• Slows down

• Fans seem to be running constantly at full blast (loud)

There are many different causes of these symptoms, so if you are experiencing any of them our recommendation is to have your computer checked out by a trusted computer repair

What do you do?

When you bring your computer to a computer shop (like ours), you should have a detailed process they use to identify and correct the issues affecting your machine.

1. They will put your computer through rigorous tests to identify the issue. This includes: Hardware testing and diagnostics.

Recreation of the symptoms you are experiencing. Examination to identify the underlying causes of those issues.

2. For slowness, shutdowns and lockups, They specifically check: Temperatures – depending on the configuration, most computer components are considered to be overheating at consistent temps higher than 60° Celsius. Air flow from the system and fan operation.

Once they have completed the diagnostics and determined that the computer is indeed overheating, they would then recommend a course of action/repair. Typically if there isn’t any heat caused damage to the processor or other items, we would recommend a “heatsink service” to reduce the operating temps of the computer.

A heatsink service primarily involves replacing the thermal conductive material (also called thermal paste or thermal grease) to your computer’s CPU. Thermal conductive material is applied between the processor and the heatsink during the manufacturing process, but over time it dries out and crumbles away ruining the heat dispersal and cooling. Also cleaning out dust and debris build up from inside the computer that blocks fans and vents impeding proper airflow. Once the service is complete, your computer is run through additional testing to ensure the new thermal paste is transferring heat effectively and temperatures are where they should be.

This is just one of the many maintenance services we offer at Chips Computers, and we’re ready to help with all your computer needs. Contact us with any questions, via phone 01246 200214, Facebook and via our website. www.WeFixAnyComputer.com