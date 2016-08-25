A man who cut his wife’s face after a shard of glass struck her when he turned over a table has been given a 12 month community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 24, how Martin Claridge, 32, of Morley Close, Heanor, up-turned the table and a fruit bowl was smashed and his partner Kirsty Allen was injured.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman told a previous court hearing that Ms Allen had returned home and there was an argument and Claridge up-turned a glass-topped dining table with a fruit bowl which was smashed.

Mr Chapman added that a shard of glass struck the complainant leaving a two centimetre long laceration.

Ms Allen phoned her mother and her mother phoned the police, according to Mr Chapman.

Claridge also visited Ms Allen’s work on the following day where he grabbed her by the arm and followed her, according to Mr Chapman.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of assault which were committed on July 9 and July 10 in Ripley.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the day after the first assault Claridge went looking for the complainant and spoke to her because he wanted to apologise and he grabbed her because he was trying to hug her.

Magistrates sentenced Claridge to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Man who cut his wife’s face is given a community order Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...