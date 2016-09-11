Nature tots to learn about ‘wonderful woodlands’

Children aged three and over are invited to bring their adults along to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s nature club for pre-school children to enjoy looking at our wonderful woods at their next fun playgroup session. Head down on September 19, at the Whistlestop Centre in Matlock Bath from 10.30am or 12.45pm.
Learn about what lives in the woods, meeting the largest living thing in the woods and make woodland crafts. Nature Tots is suitable for accompanied children aged three and over. It costs £3 per child and £2 for a second child.
Places are limited, visit www.derbyshirewildlifetrust.org.uk.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.