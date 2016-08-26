New £4m family-friendly Premier Inn opens its doors in Matlock

A new Premier Inn hotel in Matlock has opened its doors to customers after a £4 million development.

The family-friendly hotel features 58 bedrooms, car-parking space and an on-site Thyme restaurant serving a contemporary British menu.

Each of the hotel’s bedrooms features a 40” flat screen TV, a bright, modern bathroom with a large shower-head and a Hypnos bed.

The project has been delivered by contractors Robertson Construction Yorkshire and East Midlands, part of the infrastructure group Robertson.

Planning consent was granted in September 2014 by Derbyshire Dales District Council for the development on former derelict land in front of Arc on Bakewell Road after a unanimous decision by councillors. The hotel has been specially designed to echo the style of the beautiful Derbyshire Dales.

Paul Turner, regional managing director for the contractors, said: “We are very proud to have played a key role in delivering this high-quality, specially designed hotel at an important site in Matlock.

“The hotel will provide family-friendly accommodation in the town, bringing more visitors to the area, encouraging day trippers to stay and helping to create new jobs for local people.”

Matt Gent, of Premier Inn, said: “We are excited to be up and running after seeking a site in the town for a long time. With the hotel now open, we’re keen to see the benefits of our investment, jobs creation and the regeneration of this site realised in Matlock.”