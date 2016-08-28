Opticians unite with charity for fundraising day

Matlock Specsavers opened its doors for a fundraising day to mark its union with charity Helen’s Trust.

The branch on Crown Square, welcomed people to take part in a range of activities on Saturday, August 13, to celebrate the new charity partnership.

The Matlock Specsavers team was joined by a special guest, Helen’s Trust Mascot Bakewell Bear. The infamous character snapped selfies with visitors.

There were also delicious baked goods available for visitors to enjoy.

Throughout the day a raffle was held with prizes donated from local business including Zhivago Jewelers, Greggs, Boutique, Robert Young Florest, Peli Coffee, Crown Cards, Costa, Kick off sport, Matlock China and Crystal, Bow Boutique.

Supportive volunteers from Helen’s Trust also attended the charity fundraiser to support the union between the charity and Matlock Specsavers.

elen’s Trust helps terminally ill people to stay in their own home for as long as possible, by funding and providing care and equipment for residents in need throughout Derbyshire.

Claire Wildman, store director at Specsavers Matlock, said: “This is just the beginning of our partnership with Helen’s Trust; we’ll go on to raise funds for the charity throughout the next year.

“It was great to be able to engage with the local community and share information on the great work that Helen’s Trust do for terminally ill people in Derbyshire.”

The team is also proud to announce that its current fundraising total is now more than £200.

Specsavers was founded in 1984 by husband and wife team, Doug and Dame Mary Perkins, who pioneered the optical joint venture partnership model and also revolutionised the industry.

For more information you can visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/matlock or call 01629 704000.