Outstanding GCSE results for Highfields’ ‘Class of 2016’

Highfields School’s ‘Class of 2016’ is celebrating some outstanding GCSE results.

The percentage of pupils gaining A*-C grades including English and maths stands at 73 per cent, in line with performances over recent years.

Matlock Highfields school GCSE results. Alex Needham

Many students have achieved outstanding individual results, with 25 students gaining seven or more A*/A grades and well over half of the Matlock school’s youngsters recording at least one A*/A.

The number of students making excellent progress in the key areas of English and maths was also high again this year, with many achieving or exceeding national expectations.

Head of Year John Redhead said: “These results represent the outcome of a great deal of hard work by staff and students.

“It is great to see youngsters achieving so many higher grades. However, it is also good to see we are achieving excellent progress with students across the ability range, as we look to ensure we have given them the best possible platform for the next stage of their education.

Matlock Highfields school GCSE results. Rosie Glossop, who achieved 9 A*s and 1 A.

“These outcomes are particularly pleasing given that we know marking is getting tougher and grade boundaries are being raised nationally.”

The results are also the prefect send-off for headteacher Eddie Wilkes, who retires at the end of the month.

He paid tribute to the hard work of staff over the last five years in supporting so many youngsters to achieve their potential.

“I have been very proud to finish my career in teaching as headteacher of Highfields,” he added. “The staff here have always given their very best to support our pupils.

Matlock Highfields school GCSE results. Ella Walker, Jess Amis , Sophie Hamilton-Cody and Cara Makin open their results.

“It is a great place to work and I know that the school will go onto even greater things in the future under the joint leadership of Peter Cole and Ben Riggott.”

Deputy Headteacher Peter Cole added “Ben Riggott and I are delighted to be taking up our co-headship of Highfields School next month. These results are an excellent platform on which to build.

“We are both absolutely committed to helping each and every student attain the best possible results and are looking forward to working with the whole school community to achieve this.”