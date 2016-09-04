Pentrich WI scoop first in home economics

For the second successive year Pentrich WI have won the home economics cooperative at the Bakewell Show.

This consists of two sweet dishes, two savoury and one floral arrangement, done by at least four WI members. The theme this year was the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth, either using one play or several. For the savoury dishes members chose a recipe for onion soup, which relates to ‘mine eyes smell onions’ from Alls Well That Ends Well. The floral exhibit was ‘lulled in these flowers’ from A Midsummer Nights Dream, which gave members plenty of scope to use some beautifully perfumed flowers for the arrangement.