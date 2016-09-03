PICTURES: Chatsworth Country Fair 2016

The Red Arrows delighted thousands yesterday and Mary Berry is set to cook up a storm today at Chatsworth Country Fair.
Speaking on behalf of the Country Fair India Davies said: “We think this year we will have had a record number of people through the gates.”
“Yesterday’s performance from the Red Arrows was met with delight and the new safety protocol was well received and adhered too.” Celebrity chefs added a dash of glamour and sprinkle of style in the Food Village when Paul Hollywood atook to the sytage yesterday and following in his wake will be Mary Berry today.
India said: “The tent for Paul was packed out people were very excited about Mary.
“Jessica Ennis-Hill, fair president, opened the show and returned on Saturday and it was great to have her along.
The main ring attracted crowds with the Household Cavalry Musical Ride, The Band of The Corps of Royal Engineers, Imps Motorcycle Display Team.
At the showground there is something for everyone from “have a go” stalls where visitors could take aim with clay pigeons, archery, crossbows, join in or watch with Dog Agility, Gun Dog Team Tests, stop by the Countryman’s Ring or Highland Dancing. There was host of activities for children with ride ponies and fairground rides, face painting and magic from the Banana Brain Fun Shows, encounter exotic animals.
Chastworth Country is on until tomorrow, Sunday, September 4.
