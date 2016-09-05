PICTURES: Eyam Carnival delights despite the rain

A taste of Rio and glimpse to the stars as Eyam carnival came to town.

Despite the bad weather more than 300 people turned up to watch the parade pass through the village.

Eyam Carnival, Life on Mars

Carnival secretary Margaret Lomas said: “We have been going since 1953 and we have only had four carnivals where it has rained so I think we have been rather lucky.

“There is nothing you can do about and we certainly didn’t let it ruin our fun.” There were twelve floats with people taking on themes such as the Olympics, Star Ships and Hidi Hi and a vast array of walking floats.

“I couldn’t pick a favourite,” said Margaret, “everyone looked amazing,

“The dancers who dressed up for a carnival in Rio had started making their costumes at Easter.”

Eyam Carnival, Andy Payne was the only dry person in the parade

People came from Bradwell and Tisdewell to join in the fun.

Margaret said: “We are the lasts carnival of the season and I think people want last blow out and a chance to show off their floats and dancing before the winter.

“Although it was raining and a bit cold people just put their coats on and had a good time which is what it is all about.” The carnival was the highlight of a week of events through out the village including the well dressing and a cricket match.

